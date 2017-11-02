Canada
Alberta man dead in Saskatchewan grid road crash

An Alberta man is dead after a crash between a semi and a pickup truck on a Saskatchewan grid road.

An Alberta man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on a Saskatchewan grid road.

Kindersley RCMP said the crash between a semi and a pickup truck happened at a grid road intersection just before 7 a.m. CT Thursday just north of the community.

The driver of the pickup, a 38-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

His name and hometown have not been released.

The driver of the semi was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The grid road, six miles north and one mile east of Kindersley, will be closed for most of the day while police investigate.

Police said weather and road conditions were not a factor in the fatal crash.

Kindersley is approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon.

