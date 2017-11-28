Man dies from injuries sustained in crash: Saskatoon police

A passenger in a car that was hit by a truck has died from his injuries.

The collision happened on Nov. 19 at the intersection of Avenue C North and Circle Drive West.

READ MORE: Alberta man dead in Saskatchewan grid road crash

Saskatoon police said the driver of the truck ran a red light and hit the car.

The driver and the passenger in the car were taken to hospital with what police said at the time were non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the passenger, a 56-year-old man, deteriorated while in hospital.

Police said he passed away in hospital on Nov. 25 from the injuries he received in the crash.

READ MORE: One dead in crash on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon

The driver of the truck has been charged with disobeying a red light.

Members of the Saskatoon police traffic unit continue to investigate.