Man dies from injuries sustained in crash: Saskatoon police

A passenger in a car that was hit by a truck has died from his injuries.

The collision happened on Nov. 19 at the intersection of Avenue C North and Circle Drive West.

Saskatoon police said the driver of the truck ran a red light and hit the car.

The driver and the passenger in the car were taken to hospital with what police said at the time were non-life-threatening injuries.

The condition of the passenger, a 56-year-old man, deteriorated while in hospital.

Police said he passed away in hospital on Nov. 25 from the injuries he received in the crash.

The driver of the truck has been charged with disobeying a red light.

Members of the Saskatoon police traffic unit continue to investigate.

