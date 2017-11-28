Man dies from injuries sustained in crash: Saskatoon police
A passenger in a car that was hit by a truck has died from his injuries.
The collision happened on Nov. 19 at the intersection of Avenue C North and Circle Drive West.
READ MORE: Alberta man dead in Saskatchewan grid road crash
Saskatoon police said the driver of the truck ran a red light and hit the car.
The driver and the passenger in the car were taken to hospital with what police said at the time were non-life-threatening injuries.
The condition of the passenger, a 56-year-old man, deteriorated while in hospital.
Police said he passed away in hospital on Nov. 25 from the injuries he received in the crash.
READ MORE: One dead in crash on Highway 5 east of Saskatoon
The driver of the truck has been charged with disobeying a red light.
Members of the Saskatoon police traffic unit continue to investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.