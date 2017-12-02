32-year-old man hit by semi on Ring Road dies

A 32-year-old man who came into contact with a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Regina’s Ring Road has died.

Regina police were called to a fatal pedestrian collision just south of Arcola Avenue at around 7:10 p.m. CT on Friday.

READ MORE: 89-year-old woman dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle on Preston

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. His name was not released by police.

Ring Road traffic was restricted for about four hours while the traffic unit processed the crash scene.

No criminal or traffic charges were laid.