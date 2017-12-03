Surrey RCMP seeking public’s help to find alleged bank robber
Surrey RCMP says 47-year-old Dean Richard Zastowny is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Last month a $10,000 reward was offered for information on the alleged bank robber.
Mounties describe him as being 6’1″ tall and weighing around 215 lbs, with blue eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion.
Police say he has several tattoos, including a full sleeve on his right forearm with a skull, snake and flames, skulls on his right upper arm, a skull and faces on his left forearm, and tattoos on his upper back.
Anybody with any information is asked to call 9-1-1, and to not approach him if they see him.
