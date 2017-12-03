Crime
December 3, 2017 6:19 am

Surrey RCMP seeking public’s help to find alleged bank robber

By News Anchor  CKNW

File photo. Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help find Dean Zastowny, but to keep their distance because he's believed to be armed and dangerous.

File/ Global News
A A

Surrey RCMP says 47-year-old Dean Richard Zastowny is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Last month a $10,000 reward was offered for information on the alleged bank robber.

Dean Richard Zastowny

Surrey RCMP

Mounties describe him as being 6’1″ tall and weighing around 215 lbs, with blue eyes, brown hair, and a fair complexion.

READ MORE: Video released as $10,000 reward offered for wanted BC bank robber

Police say he has several tattoos, including a full sleeve on his right forearm with a skull, snake and flames, skulls on his right upper arm, a skull and faces on his left forearm, and tattoos on his upper back.

Anybody with any information is asked to call 9-1-1, and to not approach him if they see him.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
public appeal
Surrey
Surrey B.C.
Surrey BC
Surrey RCMP
Unlawfully at Large

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News