Video released as $10,000 reward offered for wanted BC bank robber

A video has been released to the public in the hopes of finding a wanted bank robber.

Dean Zastowny is wanted in both Burnaby and Abbotsford for bank robberies he is alleged to have committed in October. Zastowny is also a suspect in a number of other violent robberies across the Lower Mainland.

Burnaby RCMP and Abbotsford Police have released a video of a robbery allegedly committed by Zastowny on Oct. 15 in Abbotsford.

As is evident in the bank robbery in Abbotsford, there is a significant level of violence being used by the suspect, says Cpl. Daniela Panesar with Burnaby RCMP in a release. It is hugely important that if anyone recognizes him either from this video or from the photo released by the Burnaby RCMP last Friday that they contact us immediately.

A reward of $10,000 has been put forward by the Canadian Bankers Association for information leading to Zastowny’s arrest and conviction.

He is described as 47 years old, Caucasian, 6’1″, a medium build, with a fair complexion and blue eyes.

In the most recent incident Zastowny’s head was shaved. Police say he may have since grown his hair and dyed it blonde.

Zastowny should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call police immediately.

Burnaby RCMP’s Robbery Unit and other agencies are working on this investigation and ask that anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Zastowny to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and ask to speak with Cpl. Stephen McHugh.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

For more information on the terms and conditions of this Canadian Bankers Association reward contact Malcolm Chivers from the Canadian Bankers Association at mchivers@cba.ca or call 416 362 6093 ext: 330.