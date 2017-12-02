Autopsy after missing London man’s death reveals no answers: police
The cause of death of a 53-year-old London man has still not been determined following an autopsy, said London police.
Officers say David Hole was found without vital signs in his vehicle Thursday, after being missing since Nov. 15. The vehicle was found in south London in the area of Commissioners Road East and Wellington Road.
Police are investigating further into the circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information about Hole’s disappearance and death is asked to call London police or Crime Stoppers. Information can also be sent online anonymously to Crime Stoppers.
