London police ask for public’s help locating missing man
London police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old man.
Police say David Hole of London was last seen in the south end of the city on Wednesday around 4 p.m.
He’s described as 5’7″ and 146 pounds. He has short, brown receding hair, grey-brown facial hair, brown eyes and often wear glasses.
Hole drives a green/grey 2009 Ford Escape, with four doors and Ontario plates that read BWSS 480.
Police and family are concerned for his welfare.
