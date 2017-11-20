London police ask for public’s help locating missing man

London police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 53-year-old man.

Police say David Hole of London was last seen in the south end of the city on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

He’s described as 5’7″ and 146 pounds. He has short, brown receding hair, grey-brown facial hair, brown eyes and often wear glasses.

Hole drives a green/grey 2009 Ford Escape, with four doors and Ontario plates that read BWSS 480.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.