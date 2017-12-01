London Police find missing person deceased in vehicle

London Police say a 53-year-old man reported missing two weeks ago has been found deceased.

53-year-old David Hole was found without vital signs Thursday afternoon.

Police discovered Hole’s 2009 Ford Escape in a parking lot near Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East on Nov. 30 at approximately 6 p.m.

Police had said they and his family were concerned for his welfare.

There will be an autopsy to determine the cause of death for Hole who had last been seen on Nov. 15.

Anyone with information about Hole’s disappearance and death, or who may have seen him or his vehicle, is asked to call London Police or Crime Stoppers. Hole’s 2009 car was a 4-door Ford Escape, green/grey in colour with Ontario plates “BWSS480.”

Information can also be sent online anonymously to Crime Stoppers.