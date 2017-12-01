Ant problem infiltrates Pointe-Claire home

An unwanted pest is living with Sam Szaroz, his girlfriend and their three-month-old daughter: ants.

Thousands of them have infiltrated his one-bedroom apartment at 55 Lakeshore Rd. in Pointe-Claire.

“It’s getting to me,” Szaroz told Global News.

The ant infestation has spread to every room in their home.

Global News saw the ants in the kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and at the bottom of their laundry basket.

“To this day, I haven’t seen an ant on my baby but if I do I know I’m going to freak out,” he said.

Szaroz says he’s spent about $500 on ant poison, traps, caulking and other control materials but he complains nothing is working.

“We do everything we can to make sure these ants disappear and they just keep coming back,” he said.

He says two exterminators have come to the apartment to try and eradicate the pest but both times the process failed.

He argues the landlord isn’t addressing the problem in a serious manner.

“(He’s) not returning my phone calls,” he said.

The landlord didn’t return a call from Global News Friday for a comment.

But the building’s superintendent told Global News off camera that another exterminator will be coming before Christmas and every unit in the building will be treated.

The superintendent said bait will be planted behind the electrical outlets and in the water drains to try and kill the colonies.

Global News wasn’t able to independently verify the type of ant that has invaded Szaroz’s home, but he says it’s a pharoah ant, a small light-brown ant measuring only two millimetres in length.

“I get extremely frustrated,” he said.

Szaroz says enough is enough and now he’s planning to move the family out.

“I will be able to move into a new place and get rid of this problem,” he said.