Winnipeg police release name of off-duty cop now facing impaired driving charges

Winnipeg police have released the name of one of the off-duty officers facing impaired driving charges.

Const. Michael Richard Hawley, 49, is an eight year veteran with the police service and was arrested on Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Enniskillen Avenue.

He was initially facing charges of care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired and refuse breathalyzer. Police said he has also been charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and unsafe storage of a magazine.

Police said Hawley was placed on administrative leave.

Hawley is one of two Winnipeg police officers who have been arrested for impaired driving this month.

Police revealed this week the second officer was arrested near Headingley on Nov. 20 while off-duty. His name has not been released.

On Wednesday, police Chief Danny Smyth said he wouldn’t be releasing names until formal charges were laid.

In October another off-duty officer was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop and remain at the scene of a crash that killed Cody Severight.

On Tuesday additional charges were laid against Const. Justin Holz, including dangerous driving , dangerous driving causing death and driving over the legal limit causing death.