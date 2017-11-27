Winnipeg police officer arrested for refusing breathalyzer
A Winnipeg police officer was arrested over the weekend for refusing a breathalyzer test.
The officer, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 500 block of Enniskillen Avenue.
He was released on a promise to appear. Winnipeg police haven’t released his name as charges are pending.
The officer was placed on administrative leave and police said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba was notified.
Police said the officer is an eight year veteran with the service.
