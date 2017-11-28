More charges laid against off-duty cop involved in fatal hit-and-run

The off-duty police officer accused in the crash that killed Cody Severight Oct. 10 is now facing additional charges.

The Independent Investigations Unit issued a release Tuesday saying new charges have been laid against Const. Justin Holz.

He now faces dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing death and driving over the legal limit causing death.

Holz was initially charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop and remain at the scene of a crash, following the tragic incident in the North End.

Last month two other Winnipeg police officers were placed on administrative leave as a result of the IIU investigation.

Holz is due back in court in December. The IIU investigation is on-going.