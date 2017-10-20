2 more Winnipeg cops investigated after off-duty officer charged in fatal hit and run

The investigation into a fatal hit and run involving a Winnipeg police officer has led to two more officers being placed on administrative leave.

Cody Severight, 23, was killed on Oct. 10 after he was hit by a vehicle on Main Street near Sutherland Avenue. Const. Justin Steven Holz, who was off-duty at the time, was arrested 7.5 kilometres away at Main Street and Red River Boulevard.

READ MORE: Off-duty police officer, Justin Holz, charged after car crash kills 23-year old Winnipeg man

Holz has been charged with impaired driving causing death and failure to stop and remain at the scene of a crash.

He was immediately placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

On Friday, Police Chief Danny Smyth wouldn’t say much about why the two police officers were put on paid leave but it stems from a discovery during the investigation into the fatal crash.

“Their actions caused me enough concern that I contacted the director of the Independent Investigation Unit and they have agreed to investigate,’ Smyth said.”In the interim I’ve removed both from active duty and placed them both on administrative leave, pending the investigative findings of the IIU.”

Smyth wouldn’t elaborate only saying the officers were not on scene, not the ones that took the breathalyzer. He said the actions occurred after Severight was hit.

READ MORE: Family of Winnipeg man killed by suspected impaired off-duty police officer speaks out

“I expect members of the police service to act professionally. While I don’t know if the two officers have done anything criminal, it is in the best interest of the service that they be removed from duty right now,” Smyth said.

He added the breathalyzer test was taken between three to four hours “after the arresting officers formed the opinion Const. Holz was impaired.”

Smyth said at one point upwards of 50 officers and civilian staff were involved in the investigation.