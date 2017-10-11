Off-duty police officer charged after car crash kills 23-year old Winnipeg man
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer accused of impaired driving causing death was arrested Tuesday night after a vehicle collision in the North End killed a pedestrian. Global News has learned 23-year-old Cody Severight was taken to hospital with critical injuries but later died.
The as yet unnamed officer also faces a charge of failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident.
He was released from custody and is expected to appear in court Nov. 22.
Police said the car crash happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday by Main Street and Sutherland Avenue. The driver fled the scene and was arrested 7.5 km away in the area of Main Street and Red River Boulevard.
The Independent Investigations Unit continues to investigate.
North bound lanes on Main Street between Sutherland Avenue and Higgins Avenue were closed Wednesday morning through rush hour traffic but were open to traffic by late morning.
