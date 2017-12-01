2,700 New Brunswickers lost their jobs in November: StatsCan

According to data from Statistics Canada, employment in New Brunswick fell significantly in November — bringing it to a level similar to the province’s employment at the same time in 2016.

Statistics Canada says 2,700 people in the province, all in part-time work, became unemployed last month.

That’s increased New Brunswick’s unemployment rate by half a percentage point to 8.3 per cent.

That puts the province’s unemployment rate 2.4 percentage points higher than the national average of 5.9.

According to Statistics Canada, they gathered the data between Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 and the figure has been adjusted to account for seasonal workers who may have transitioned out of work.