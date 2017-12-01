Canada
December 1, 2017 1:47 pm

2,700 New Brunswickers lost their jobs in November: StatsCan

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A worker walks on a construction site in Hamilton, Ont., on November 14, 2013.

Aaron Lynett/The Canadian Press
According to data from Statistics Canada, employment in New Brunswick fell significantly in November — bringing it to a level similar to the province’s employment at the same time in 2016.

Statistics Canada says 2,700 people in the province, all in part-time work, became unemployed last month.

That’s increased New Brunswick’s unemployment rate by half a percentage point to 8.3 per cent.

That puts the province’s unemployment rate 2.4  percentage points higher than the national average of 5.9.

According to Statistics Canada, they gathered the data between Nov. 5 to Nov. 11 and the figure has been adjusted to account for seasonal workers who may have transitioned out of work.

Global News