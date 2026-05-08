Surrey-Langley SkyTrain Project reaches milestone

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The province is marking a milestone in the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain Project.

Construction is now underway on the eight stations along the line, which will travel 16 kilometres and is expected to be completed in late 2029.

“Everyone needs to get to school, work or appointments, and all the better if commutes go quickly with a minimum of stress,” said Premier David Eby in a statement.

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“This new extension links the growing region south of the Fraser with the rest of Metro Vancouver, making commuting faster and easier, while relieving traffic congestion. With all eight new SkyTrain stations now under construction, we are closer to riders moving from Langley City Centre to downtown Vancouver in a little over an hour.”

This project will extend the Expo Line from King George Station in Surrey to Langley City Centre and will connect those residents to the other SkyTrain lines servicing Burnaby, New Westminster, Port Moody, parts of Coquitlam and downtown Vancouver.

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“The Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension is about more than just moving people — it’s about building stronger, more-connected communities,” Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Transportation and Transit, said in a statement.

“This project will reduce congestion, cut commute times and provide a reliable transportation for the region’s growing population.”

Station foundation work is already complete at six stations, with work continuing at 152 Street Station and beginning at Willowbrook Station, the province said in an update on Friday.