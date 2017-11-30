Edmonton police release suspect photos after string of parkade break and enters

Photos of three suspects were released by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) on Thursday as they try to catch the people responsible for a series of break and enters in parkades in and around Alberta’s capital.

In addition to Edmonton, the EPS said the RCMP has also been investigating a rash of parkade break and enters at condominium buildings in several communities, including Sherwood Park, Beaumont, Leduc and St. Albert.

“The suspects use a variety of means to access parkades, including tools to pry or smash the garage doors open,” the EPS said in a news release. “Once inside, the thieves are targeting vehicles left unlocked – some with valuables inside – and storage lockers with their contents. In some cases, the suspects are driving away with residents’ vehicles.”

According to the EPS, a noticeable uptick in the break-ins began in mid-October.

Aside from releasing photos of them, police did not provide any information about the three suspects believed to be responsible for a number of the break and enters. Photos of the three suspects can be viewed below.

Suspect #1:

Suspect #2:

Suspect #3:

Anyone with any information about the suspects is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Below are some tips from the EPS to keep you and your vehicle safe in a parkade:

•When entering or exiting an apartment or condominium parkade, always wait for the door to close. Watch for anyone sneaking in and call police if necessary.

•Regardless of where you park your vehicle, do not leave anything in view.

•Always lock your vehicle to discourage people from entering and searching your glovebox.

•Carry your registration and insurance with you. Do not leave it in the car. This will protect you against identity theft.

•Do not leave a garage door opener in your vehicle. This is quite common in Edmonton, as a thief may use it to break into your house while you are away.

•Theft of vehicle licence plates is common. The EPS offers free anti-theft bolts to secure licence plates. These are available at any police station.

•Never leave a spare key in your vehicle.

•Consider using a “club” to secure the steering wheel if you have an older vehicle without adequate anti-theft features. You can purchase one from an AMA near you (you don’t have to be member).

•Consider your personal safety. Parkades are often dark and deserted. Know what to do if something happens. The best defense against an attack is awareness and action. If faced with an uncomfortable or dangerous situation, leave the parkade and seek assistance.