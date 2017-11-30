Salvation Army’s kettle campaign underway in Guelph

The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign is well underway in Guelph as the organization hopes to reach a goal of $160,000 this year.

The funds raised go towards hampers filled with food, toys and gift cards for local families in need and this year the expectation is to deliver about 1,060 of those hampers before Christmas Day.

“It’s approximately $100 to $125 for food for hampers and then for additional toys,” said Beverleigh Broughton, the Sally Ann’s community and family services co-ordinator in Guelph.

There will be 15 kettles scattered around the city until Dec. 23 at places like Stone Road Mall, Walmart and Zehrs.

Broughton said just under $16,000 was raised in the first week.

“Every bit does help, if people have that extra toonie or whatever, we so much appreciate it and it really adds up quickly as part of the campaign,” she said.

There is also drop-off sites for toys at Stone Road Mall, Walmart, Guelph Toyota, any of the fire stations in Guelph, and the Salvation Army building on Gordon Street.

Broughton is optimistic they will hit this year’s goal before Christmas.

“We understand there’s all kinds of charities that people support and there’s only so much to go around,” she said. “We’re very blessed that about 90 per cent of the time we reach our goal.