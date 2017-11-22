Salvation Army searching for kettle campaign volunteers

It’s a sign that Christmas is just around the corner as the Salvation Army’s Kettle campaign is underway.

That’s prompted the organization to put out a call for help as they search for new volunteers to help with the holiday campaign.

With an aging group of volunteer bell ringers that staff their kettles across the city, officials hope to bring in the next generation.

Sally Ann spokesperson Shannon Wise told 980 CFPL it’s a perfect opportunity for high school students looking to pick up some volunteer hours.

“A lot of our volunteers are retiring and aging, that’s just the reality we’re dealing with,” said Wise.

“To reach out to that next generation and have them step up and learn about the social services that we offer and where the money goes and who it’s helping, the Christmas kettle campaign is perfect for that.”

Wise says they’ve made it very easy to sign up. You can register online or by calling 519-433-6106.

This year’s kettle campaign goal is $550,000.

The Salvation Army says more than 5,400 households received a food hamper from them last year and 6,800 children received toys.

The campaign’s 127th edition officially kicked off last week and runs until Christmas Eve.