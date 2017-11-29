Man reported missing to Saskatoon police returns home

A man who was reported missing to Saskatoon police has been located.
Gregory Beaumont-Smith, 47, was reported missing after last being seen Monday afternoon at his home.
His family was concerned for his well-being as they believed he may have been in a vulnerable state.
In a press release Thursday morning, police said Beaumont-Smith was back at home.
No other details have been released.
