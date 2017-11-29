Canada
November 29, 2017 3:50 pm
Updated: November 30, 2017 8:54 am

Man reported missing to Saskatoon police returns home

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Gregory Beaumont-Smith, 47, who was reported missing to Saskatoon police, has been located.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

A man who was reported missing to Saskatoon police has been located.

Gregory Beaumont-Smith, 47, was reported missing after last being seen Monday afternoon at his home.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate missing man Ryan Giesbrecht

His family was concerned for his well-being as they believed he may have been in a vulnerable state.

In a press release Thursday morning, police said Beaumont-Smith was back at home.

No other details have been released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gregory Beaumont-Smith
Manek Road
Missing
Missing Man
Missing Persons
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Vulnerable State

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News