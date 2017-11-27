Crime
3 men charged after drug search at Coastal Cannapy

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have charged three men after a raid at Coastal Cannapy on Saturday.

Three men have been charged after Halifax Regional Police searched a business on Saturday night.

Police executed a search at Coastal Cannapy on Agricola Street at 7:41 p.m., following an investigation in response to ongoing public complaints.

Officers seized marijuana, edible cannabis products, cannabis resin, a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Police say three men, a 25-year-old, 36-year-old and 31-year-old, were arrested at the scene without incident.

Each of the men faces one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana and possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis resin.

All three have since been released and are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Feb. 13, 2018, to face the charges.

