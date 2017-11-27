Halifax man arrested after trying to outrun police, charged in relation to stabbing

A 33-year-old Halifax man has been arrested and charged in relation to a stabbing last week on Barrington Street.

Police were initially called on the afternoon of Nov. 22 to the 2100-block of Barrington Street for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

The 38-year-old victim received non-life threatening injuries, and police said it appeared the victim and another man had been in an altercation prior to the stabbing. They believed the suspect and victim knew each other.

According to police, patrol officers saw the suspect at about 2:45 p.m. on Nov 24 walking in the 2100-block of Gottingen Street. They tried to place the man under arrest, but police say the suspect ran away.

The suspect was taken into custody in the 2200-block of Maitland Street.

Justin Wade Sooley was held in custody over the weekend and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. He faces charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, resisting arrest and five counts of breaching a probation order.

Police say he also faces additional charges unrelated to the stabbing incident.

