Halifax police investigating stabbing on Barrington Street

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Barrington Street at 4:30 p.m to reports of a man being stabbed.

The 38-year-old victim was then transported to the hospital with what appeared to be serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The police’s investigation found that the 38-year-old had been involved in a fight with another man who had pulled a knife and stabbed the victim.

Police say they don’t believe it to be a random act of violence and that the two knew each other.

Their investigation is ongoing.