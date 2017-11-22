Halifax police investigating stabbing on Barrington Street
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Barrington Street at 4:30 p.m to reports of a man being stabbed.
READ MORE: Jury sees video of Catherine Campbell with her alleged murderer at bar, kissing
The 38-year-old victim was then transported to the hospital with what appeared to be serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The police’s investigation found that the 38-year-old had been involved in a fight with another man who had pulled a knife and stabbed the victim.
READ MORE: Spryfield community collecting donations for woman struck by car in crosswalk
Police say they don’t believe it to be a random act of violence and that the two knew each other.
Their investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.