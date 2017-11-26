Okanagan Indigenous leaders win environmental award

The Wilderness Committee awarded the 2017 Rogers Environmental Award to Grand Chief Stewart Phillip and Joan Phillip.

In a press release, the Wilderness Committee states they were chosen for their decades of commitment to preserving and protecting lands, waters and the environment for future generations. They have stood up against damaging industrial developments such as the Site C dam, Kinder Morgan pipeline, Ajax open-pit copper mine and the salmon farm industry, to name a few.

WATCH: Grand Chief Stewart Phillip arrested on Burnaby Mountain

“Stewart and Joan are two of the hardest working environmental activists that I have ever met,” Joe Foy, the Wilderness Committee national campaign director, said in the press release. “They are constantly attending gatherings, meetings, and rallies, visiting communities and speaking to the public and the media on the environmental issues of our time. Stewart and Joan have provided invaluable direction and support to those working to protect B.C. from ill-conceived industrial projects.”

This is the 25th year the award has been handed out. It comes with a $1,000 prize.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip has served as president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs since 1998.

Joan Phillip is a councillor for the Penticton Indian Band.

They have been married for over 30 years.