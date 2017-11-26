Snowfall warning issued for much of northern Alberta

Much of northern Alberta was blanketed with snowfall warnings on Sunday morning as Environment Canada advised 15 to 25 centimetres of snow was expected to fall in that part of the province.

“The snow will begin over northwestern parts of Alberta this morning and spread north and eastward this afternoon,” the weather agency said on its website. “Areas such as Grande Prairie and Peace River will likely see a short break in the snow this afternoon before a second band pushes in overnight tonight. The snow is expected to taper off Monday evening.”

Environment Canada warned drivers to prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating” road conditions and said pedestrians may also run into problems walking through the heavy snow.

The weather agency says it issues snowfall warnings when at least 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall within a 12-hour time frame.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that are under a weather warning or watch, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather appfor IOS and Android.