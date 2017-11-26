Weather
November 26, 2017 3:52 pm
Updated: November 27, 2017 7:20 am

Warm and windy conditions across southern Alberta during final weekend of November

By Weather Specialist  Global News

Parts of southern Alberta were under a wind warning on Nov. 26, 2017.

Global News
A A

Editor’s Note: The wind warning issued for Calgary ended just before 5 a.m. on Monday.

Early Sunday afternoon, Calgarians can expect winds to pick up from the south at 20 to 30 kilometres per hour. Environment Canada said starting late Sunday evening into Monday morning, a westerly breeze was expected to reach 60 km/h, “with gusts as strong as 100 km/h in the wake of the front.”

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Calgary. Several areas south of the city had already been under a warning.

The weather agency warned the powerful winds could cause damage to buildings and could also result in deteriorating driving conditions.

A map of Alberta showing weather watches and warnings on Nov. 26, 2017. (Global News)

WSI MAX

Story continues below

Environment Canada issued a wind warning early Sunday morning for Cardston, Fort Macleod, Magrath, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park. The weather agency said strong west winds – 70 km/h gusting to 100 km/h – would develop early Sunday afternoon and continue throughout the day.

The winds were expected to lighten up by Sunday evening. As of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Waterton reported peak winds of 89 km/h, while Pincher Creek had gusts of 63 km/h.

Along with breezy conditions, some areas of southern Alberta were reporting very warm temperatures. At noon, Lethbridge had reached 15 C and Claresholm was not only Alberta’s hot spot, it was the hot spot across Canada at 17.4 C.

In Calgary, temperatures were expected to reach 12 C.

Calgary weather forecast for Nov. 26- 28, 2017. (Global News)

WSI MAX

Above seasonal temperatures were expected over the next three day in Calgary. Sunday morning in Alberta’s most populous city started with sunshine but Calgarians then saw increasing cloudiness. More cloudiness was expected to the west of the city.

A view from Global’s SkyTracker/Calgary Herald camera shows thick clouds over the mountain parks on Nov. 26, 2017. (Global News)

WSI MAX - SkyTracker

At noon, Banff’s temperature was sitting at 3 C, and that temperature was expected to climb a few more degrees Sunday afternoon, before some showers and flurries were expected in that area on Sunday night.

Weather forecast for Alberta on Nov. 26, 2017. (Global News)

WSI MAX

Rain was expected to begin falling Sunday afternoon in Banff and change to flurries in the evening. Banff and Canmore were expecting five to six centimetres of snow by Monday morning.

Snowfall amounts expected by Monday morning in Banff and Canmore. Nov. 26, 2017. (Global News)

WSI MAX

While the mountains were expected to get a bit of the white stuff Sunday night, central and northern Alberta was dealing with wintry conditions.

A map of Alberta showing weather warnings and watches on Nov. 26, 2017. (Global News)

WSI MAX

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Calgary weather
Environment Canada
southern Alberta weather
Weather
Wind
Wind Warning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News