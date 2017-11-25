3 people seriously injured after single-vehicle rollover near Macleod Trail

RCMP in Okotoks are investigating after a single-vehicle rollover near Macleod Trail sent three people to hospital with serious injuries.

It happened on Highway 2, west of De Winton near Macleod Trail and the Deerfoot Trail turnoff at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a car travelling northbound lost control and rolled into a ditch after another vehicle swerved in front of it.

Police say that vehicle did not stop after the car rolled into the ditch.

The driver, a 51-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital via STARS air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two passengers, a 62-year-old woman and 70-year-old man, also suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported via EMS to hospital.

All three people in the vehicle are from High River, Alta. Police say alcohol and road conditions do not appear to be factors in this collision.

As of Friday evening, traffic was being re-routed. Officials are reminding drivers to slow down when emergency crews are present.