Alberta had second-lowest collision frequency rate in Canada: study

A new study released by Allstate Canada finds that the number of car crashes in Canada are on the rise.

Despite that, the insurance company found that Alberta had the second-lowest collision frequency rate, behind New Brunswick.

Over the span of two years, Allstate Canada compared data gathered from vehicles insured with the company for its annual Safe Driving Study.

READ MORE: Ontario motorcyclists 3 times more likely to be injured in a collision than those in cars: study

When comparing cities, Calgary ranked 56 out of 93 communities, with a collision frequency rate of 6.04 per cent.

Red Deer drivers had more crashes, ranking in 62nd place, followed by Edmonton which took 65th spot at 6.4 per cent.

Overall though, Alberta is home to three of the top 10 safest cities in the country.

Spruce Grove ranked second overall with a frequency rate of 3.79 per cent, followed by Lethbridge at 3.86 per cent.

Medicine Hat took fifth spot at 3.99 per cent.

The community with the lowest collision frequency rate was Hanmer in northern Ontario at 3.65 per cent.

For a third consecutive year, Halifax drivers had the highest collision frequency rates at 7.9 per cent. Ajax, Ont., followed closely with 7.77 per cent.

The study also found that the most severe collisions were attributed to incidents involving pedestrians and cyclists. The second-most severe type of collision was head-on collisions.

“These results show there is still a lot of work to be done to help reduce collisions, especially as we head into what is typically the most dangerous driving season of the year,” David MacInnis, product operations at Allstate Insurance Company of Canada said in a news release.

“We find it troubling that our 2017 Safe Driving Study is showing an overall increase in collisions, especially as the most severe collisions are involving cyclists and pedestrians.”

The report looked at Allstate Canadian customers in Alberta, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario.