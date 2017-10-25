Eastman ranked #1 in deer-car collisions in Manitoba: MPI

Manitoba Public Insurance released a report Wednesday in an attempt to remind drivers of the dangers of wildlife on Manitoba roads.

Eastman, which includes Falcon Lake, Steinbach, Lac du Bonnet, Anola and Birds Hill Park, is the area in the province where the most incidents have occurred, a statement that likely comes as no surprise to anyone who regularly travels eastern rural roads.

“Our intention is to raise motorists’ awareness about the potential dangers of vehicle-wildlife collisions, particularly during the fall season when deer are most active along roadways,” Ward Keith with MPI said.

In addition to publicizing warnings, the corporation will be installing new high-visibility signs in high-collision areas, specifically Birds Hill, Carmen and Riding Mountain National Park.

The top five vehicle-deer collision areas in Manitoba are:

Eastman: 1,630 collisions/year Westman: 1,455 collisions/year Interlake: 1,115 collisions/year Pembina Valley: 630 collisions/year City of Winnipeg: 625 collisions/year

MPI said seven people in the province have been killed in animal-related crashes over the past decade and an average of 350 people are injured due to wildlife-vehicle collisions each year.

The report was based on statistics collected from 2012 to 2016.

MPI shared the following tips on staying safe during the high-risk driving season: