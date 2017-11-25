Pedestrian injured in Langley as 2-car collision shuts down busy street

A two-vehicle crash shut down a busy street in Langley on Saturday.

According to Langley RCMP, a southbound jeep went through a yellow light at 200 Street and 66A Avenue and collided with an SUV, causing the jeep to skid and flip over. The SUV slammed into a metal fence outside a Home Depot.

A pedestrian was struck and was transported to hospital with head injuries.

200 Street was closed for more than four-and-a-half hours in both directions following the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash and believe weather was not a factor.