200 Street Crash
November 25, 2017 8:35 pm

Pedestrian injured in Langley as 2-car collision shuts down busy street

By Online News Producer  Global News

A jeep was involved in a collision in Langley.

Ted Field/Twitter
A two-vehicle crash shut down a busy street in Langley on Saturday.

According to Langley RCMP, a southbound jeep went through a yellow light at 200 Street and 66A Avenue and collided with an SUV, causing the jeep to skid and flip over. The SUV slammed into a metal fence outside a Home Depot.

A pedestrian was struck and was transported to hospital with head injuries.

200 Street was closed for more than four-and-a-half hours in both directions following the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash and believe weather was not a factor.

