Saskatoon Blades snap 4-game skid with thrilling 3rd-period comeback
In a thrilling third-period comeback, the Saskatoon Blades clawed back to beat the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 6-5 at SaskTel Centre Friday night.
Trailing 4-1 entering the final frame, the Blades scored five goals, including a hat trick from forward Braylon Shmyr, 20, to snap a four-game losing skid.
Cameron Hebig, Bradly Goethals, Libor Hajek and Chase Wouters each chipped in with two points apiece.
Rookie goaltender Nolan Maier, who made 26 saves, earned his first WHL victory in goal. The 16-year-old was making the fifth appearance of his young career.
The Blades now depart on their longest road swing of the season as they head south of the border to face all five U.S. Division teams over a span of 11 days, starting with the Tri-City Americans on Nov. 28.
