November 22, 2017 8:32 am

Moose Jaw Warriors down Saskatoon Blades 7-6 in OT

Rally by Saskatoon Blades falls short as Moose Jaw Warriors score in overtime to win 7-6.

A rally by the Saskatoon Blades fell short as the Moose Jaw Warriors scored in overtime to win 7-6 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

The Blades were down 6-2 in the third period when they rallied to score four-straight goals to force overtime.

Brayden Burke scored the overtime winner for Moose Jaw, the best team in the WHL.

Jayden Halbgewachs scored twice for the Warriors (19-5-0), while Jaxan Kaluski, Tanner Jeannot, Justin Almeida and Tate Popple chipped in as well. Brody Willms made 33 saves for the win.

Cameron Hebig had a hat trick for the Blades, his second hat trick of the season. Hebig now has 18 goals in 20 games this season

Bradly Goethals, Josh Paterson and Caleb Fantillo rounded out the attack for Saskatoon (8-12-2). Joel Grzybowski combined with Nolan Maier for 39 stops.

The Warriors went 3 for 5 on the power play and the Blades were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

The Blades travel down Highway 1 to Swift Current where they take on the Broncos on Wednesday.

With files from The Canadian Press

