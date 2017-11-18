Sports
November 18, 2017 12:20 pm
Updated: November 18, 2017 12:24 pm

Brandon Wheat Kings topple Saskatoon Blades 4-1

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Brandon Wheat Kings toppled the Saskatoon Blades 4-1 in Western Hockey League action at SaskTel Centre.

Logan Thompson kicked out 42 shots as the Brandon Wheat Kings toppled the Saskatoon Blades 4-1 on Friday for its fourth straight victory.

Cole Reinhardt, Baron Thompson, Linden McCorrister and Stelio Mattheos found the back of the net for the Wheat Kings (13-6-1).

Cameron Hebig scored for Saskatoon (8-11-1) as Nolan Maier made 21 saves in a losing cause.

The Blades head to Moose Jaw to play the Warriors on Saturday.

