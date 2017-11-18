Brandon Wheat Kings topple Saskatoon Blades 4-1
Logan Thompson kicked out 42 shots as the Brandon Wheat Kings toppled the Saskatoon Blades 4-1 on Friday for its fourth straight victory.
Cole Reinhardt, Baron Thompson, Linden McCorrister and Stelio Mattheos found the back of the net for the Wheat Kings (13-6-1).
Cameron Hebig scored for Saskatoon (8-11-1) as Nolan Maier made 21 saves in a losing cause.
The Blades head to Moose Jaw to play the Warriors on Saturday.
