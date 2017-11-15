Nolan Maier called up by Saskatoon Blades

Nolan Maier was supposed to spend the 2017-18 season in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL).

Those plans changed after the Saskatoon Blades called up their 16-year-old goaltending prospect.

The Yorkton native has been playing for his hometown Terriers in the SJHL this season, but the Blades feel he’s earned a permanent spot on their roster.

It’s not that we’re unhappy with Ryan (Kubic) or weren’t happy with (Joel Grzybowski) it’s just the situation we were in and just thought maybe we’d make a change,” Blades head coach Dean Brockman said.

Maier said he is excited to join the Blades and play at the next level.

“I want to stay positive and mentally prepared every night,” Maier said.

“Even though Ryan’s going to be playing I want to be ready and that will be my role as a backup.”

To make room for Maier, the Blades released Gryzbowski. He is expected to rejoin the Battlefords North Stars of the SJHL.

Maier just competed in the world under-17 challenge alongside Blades teammate Kirby Dach.

Although their team finished seventh, Maier posted some of the best numbers in the tournament.

Maier had a .917 save percentage to lead all goalies with three starts in the tournament, while Dach tied for fifth in scoring with seven points in five game.

Both are looking to build on the experience and confidence they gained at the event to help the Blades push for a playoff spot in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Seth Baforo suspended

The Blades will be without defenceman Seth Baforo until Nov. 21.

Baforo was given a four-game suspension after he was penalized for a check from behind in the first period during Friday’s game against the Swift Current Broncos.

He has a goal and an assist and a plus-five rating in 17 games this season.

The Blades are back in action Wednesday when they take on the Moose Jaw Warriors. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. CT at SaskTel Centre.