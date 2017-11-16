Saskatoon Blades finish off Moose Jaw Warriors 5-4

Evan Fiala scored the game-winning goal with just over a minute left in the third period as the Saskatoon Blades downed the Moose Jaw Warriors on Wednesday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Alec Zawatsky, with his first WHL goal, Caleb Fantillo, Braylon Shmyr and Gage Ramsay also scored for the Blades (8-10-1).

Noah Gregor, Justin Almeida, Tanner Jeannot and Daemon Hunt scored for the Warriors (16-5-0), who entered the game as the top team in the WHL.

Ryan Kubic made 34 stops for his eighth win of the season while Brody Willms turned aside 46 shots in the loss.

The Blades are back in action on Friday when they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at SaskTel Centre.

With files from The Canadian Press