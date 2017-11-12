Brandon Wheat Kings beat Saskatoon Blades 3-1
Stelio Mattheos scored the winner at 13:45 of the third period as the Brandon Wheat Kings got past the Saskatoon Blades 3-1 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.
Baron Thompson and Evan Weinger also scored for Brandon (11-6-1), which got a 36-save performance from Logan Thompson.
Jake Kustra scored for the Blades (7-10-1). Ryan Kubic stopped 21-of-23 shots in defeat.
The Blades will host the Moose Jaw Warriors in their next game at SaskTel Centre on Wednesday.
