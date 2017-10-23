Wendel Clark banner raised in Kelvington part of Toronto Maple Leafs tour

Kelvington honoured retired Toronto Maple Leafs captain Wendel Clark in his hometown this past weekend.

His banner featuring No. 17 — originally hung at the Air Canada Centre — was relocated and raised during a ceremony in Saskatchewan on Oct. 21.

READ MORE: 12 to be inducted into the Saskatchewan Hockey Hall of Fame

It was part of the Toronto Maple Leafs centennial season celebrations, during the 2016-17 NHL season.

Event chairwoman Lorelle Holowaty said Kelvington also named one of its streets Wendel Clark Way.

Clark is a former member of the Saskatoon Blades in the Western Hockey League.

READ MORE: Dream comes true for Toronto Maple Leafs fan from Saskatchewan

He was drafted first overall in 1985 by Toronto. As a rookie, he set a record for goal scoring that stood for 31 seasons.

After three tours with the Maple Leafs, he became the club’s all-time playoff goal scoring leader.

All 18 original Air Canada Centre banners will be delivered to the towns that former Leafs greats called home.