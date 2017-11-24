Serious vehicle, pedestrian crash closes Highway 1A in Portage la Prairie
There are “serious injuries” after a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Portage la Prairie Friday.
RCMP sent out a tweet just after 1 p.m. that said the highway was closed.
No information has been released on how many people were injured in the crash or how long the road is expected to remain closed. RCMP have not released details about where along Highway 1A through the city the crash happened.
More to come
