Section of Saskatchewan Avenue to close Sunday for a year

Do you frequently travel Saskatchewan Avenue in the Sturgeon Creek area? Well, you likely won’t be for the next year.

The stretch of Saskatchewan Avenue between Cavalier Drive and Hamilton Avenue will be shutdown on Sunday to help with a major city road project.

Starting Nov 26, Saskatchewan Ave from Cavalier Dr to Hamilton Ave will be closed for a year for Saskatchewan Ave road reconstruction and Sturgeon Creek culvert replacement. For more information: https://t.co/nNMiIyWvR3 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) November 24, 2017

City crews will begin work on a new bridge over Sturgeon Creek, and other roadway reconstruction and rehabilitation repairs.

The section of Saskatchewan Avenue will be closed for almost a full year. It is set to reopen by October 31, 2018 – just in time for Halloween.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, and pedestrian access during this time will not be maintained.

Access to Saskatchewan Avenue from the Sturgeon Creek Greenway Trail will also be closed during construction.

READ MORE: City releases list of Winnipeg roads to be fixed in 2018