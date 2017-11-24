Traffic
November 24, 2017 2:34 pm

Section of Saskatchewan Avenue to close Sunday for a year

By Reporter  Global News

A section of Saskatchewan Avenue will be closed from Nov. 26, 2017 to Oct. 31, 2018.

Do you frequently travel Saskatchewan Avenue in the Sturgeon Creek area? Well, you likely won’t be for the next year.

The stretch of Saskatchewan Avenue between Cavalier Drive and Hamilton Avenue will be shutdown on Sunday to help with a major city road project.

City crews will begin work on a new bridge over Sturgeon Creek, and other roadway reconstruction and rehabilitation repairs.

The section of Saskatchewan Avenue will be closed for almost a full year. It is set to reopen by October 31, 2018 – just in time for Halloween.

Residents of Winnipeg’s Crewstview/Lakewood area will need to work around a road closure

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes, and pedestrian access during this time will not be maintained.
Access to Saskatchewan Avenue from the Sturgeon Creek Greenway Trail will also be closed during construction.
A detour map and other details about the project can be found on the city website.

