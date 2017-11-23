City to lay out 2018 plan for Winnipeg roads

Wednesday the City of Winnipeg released its budget for 2018. Thursday is the day the $55.7 million plan for regional road work will be laid out.

Marty Morantz, Charleswood councillor and the infrastructure committee chair, and Mayor Brian Bowman will outline projects planned for 2018 at a news conference at 10:15 a.m.

Some of the streets, listed in the budget and expected to be announced, include Empress Street, Garry Street and Pembina Highway in St. Norbert.

The $55.7 million regional road budget is an increase from last year’s $44.9 million. The city plans to spend a total of $116 million on its street renewal program, including $60.3 million on local streets.

The plan will still need council approval.