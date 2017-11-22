Witness testifies he sold Dellen Millard a gun days before Laura Babcock vanished
TORONTO – A witness at a murder trial says he sold one of the accused a gun days before a young Toronto woman vanished.
Matthew Ward-Jackson says he pleaded guilty to the gun transaction with Dellen Millard that took place in early July 2012.
The Crown alleges Millard and Mark Smich killed Laura Babcock because she became the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.
The prosecution contends the pair burned her body in a commercial animal incinerator that was later found on Millard’s farm near Waterloo, Ont.
Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the presumed death of Babcock, 23.
Ward-Jackson could not recall many details about the gun sale and was often evasive about the numerous phone calls and text messages with Millard in July 2012.
