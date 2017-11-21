Witness testifies about bad blood between Dellen Millard and Laura Babcock

TORONTO – A friend of Dellen Millard has testified that there was bad blood between the accused killer and Laura Babcock, who disappeared five years ago and is presumed dead.

Andrew Michalski says Millard asked him to keep an eye on Babcock because that could provide some useful information.

The Crown alleges Millard and his friend Mark Smich killed Babcock and burned her body in an animal incinerator because she had become the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend, Christina Noudga.

Michalski says Babcock complained to him about being drawn into the drama between Millard and Noudga.

The 23-year-old Toronto woman disappeared in the summer of 2012 and her body has not been found.

Millard, 32, of Toronto and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.