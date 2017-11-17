Babcock trial
November 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Updated: November 17, 2017 2:32 pm

Smoke, crackling sound coming from incinerator in 2012, Smich’s ex tells Babcock trial

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fri, Nov 10: After a forensic anthropologist told the court the ashes photographed in the incinerator appeared to be human, the jury also saw photos from the police search of accused Dellen Millard's Kitchener-area farm. Mark Carcasole reports.

A A

TORONTO – The ex-girlfriend of one of two men accused of murdering a young Toronto woman and burning her remains in a massive animal incinerator says she once saw the large piece of equipment in action.

But Marlena Meneses has told a court she was ordered not to pay attention as Dellen Millard and Mark Smich worked with the device known as The Eliminator at a hangar owned by Millard in Waterloo, Ont.

READ MORE: Millard claimed he bought incinerator for pet cremation business: Babcock trial


Story continues below

She says Smich, her boyfriend at the time, told her to leave Millard’s hangar late one night five years ago, but she returned and saw smoke billowing out of the incinerator and heard a crackling sound.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Laura Babcock, who disappeared in the summer of 2012.

READ MORE: Babcock trial hears objects in photo of incinerator similar to human bones

Crown prosecutors allege Millard and Smich killed 23-year-old Babcock because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

Babcock’s body has not been found.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Babcock trial
Dellen Millard
Laura Babcock
laura babcock murder case
Mark Smitch
Oakville Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News