November 22, 2017 8:11 am

Newmarket man charged with impaired driving causing death to appear in court

By Web Producer  Global News

The 28-year-old man killed by a suspected drunk driver Monday has been identified as Stuart Ellis. As Catherine McDonald reports, he was the son-in-law of a York Regional Police officer.

A Newmarket, Ont., man accused of impaired driving and killing a Beeton, Ont., father is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Police said 28-year-old Stuart Ellis, who is the son-in-law of a York Regional Police member, was travelling southbound on Highway 48 around 5:50 a.m. on Nov. 13 just south of Davis Drive near East Gwillimbury when a northbound vehicle veered into the centre lane and collided with his car.

Police said Ellis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Tyler Neilsen, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Neilsen was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing death, take vehicle without consent and drive disqualified.

Following the incident, Ellis’ wife Justine posted a note on social media expressing her devastation over her husband’s death.

“This morning my world as I knew it was shattered,” Ellis wrote. “The love of my life, best friend and the best daddy in the world was tragically taken from us. My heart is in a million pieces.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for the Ellis family which has since raised more than $60,000.

