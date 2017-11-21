Former Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sex assault steps down from city job in Port Coquitlam

Pitt Meadows councillor David Murray, who left his post last month after being convicted of sexual assault, is also leaving his city job in Port Coquitlam.

“We had some conversations with David about what his future looked like and he came to the conclusion that he is going to retire,” said Port Coquitlam’s chief administrative officer John Leeburn.

He also said Murray made the decision on his own.

“How David came to the conclusion that he was going to retire, only David can answer,” said Leeburn.

Murray will retire at the end of January next year, and the 16-year-employee will not be getting a pay-out.

“If you’re asking me if there was any extra compensation or payout, the answer is no, there was no compensation or payout,” Leeburn said.

“He has some banks that he earned while he was an employee, so he is going to exhaust those vacation banks, and those banks are exhausted by the end of January 2018.”

Murray has been on paid leave since early October. He was convicted last month in relation to a case from 25 years ago.

He is set to be sentenced on Jan. 10.