Surveillance video captures car thefts, attempted home break-in in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna resident posted surveillance video on Facebook after both his vehicle and his neighbour’s vehicle were broken into.

The timestamp on the videos shows the break-ins happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

“My truck, my neighbour’s truck on Shannon Way in West Kelowna both got broken into last night and several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen,” Young wrote in his Facebook post.

The videos also shows the man trying to get in the front door of another neighbour’s house.

“…where two women live. I can only imagine what could have happened,” Young wrote.

Young put the video online in hopes that someone might recognize the culprit.