WATCH: Video shows deer shot and its throat slashed, and hunters are outraged

A video sent to Global News on Friday shows a deer being shot and its throat slashed, bleeding out as two men high-five each other and laugh about the kill.

The hunter who sent the video was outraged at its content.

But a person who called Global News threatening legal action if the video was released saw nothing wrong with the manner in which the deer was treated.

The hunter who provided the video, which is believed to have been filmed on Vancouver Island, described the the actions of the people who were depicted in it as “twisted.”

“It’s not like they’re celebrating they just harvested a deer,” he said.

“They’re celebrating the actions that they did to do that. That’s kind of twisted in my eyes.”

The RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) have seen the video and they say there’s enough to warrant an investigation.

“Provincially, Wildlife Act, its regulations may apply or there may be other issues contrary to the Criminal Code,” Sgt. Todd Hunter with the COS told Global News.

The video shows the men dragging the deer into a yard and bleeding it after slashing its throat.

The person who called Global News did not admit to shooting the animal or filming the video, but he did defend the actions of the people it showed.

“There’s nothing wrong about the way that deer was harvested in that video,” he said.

“I don’t know how else you think you’re supposed to kill a deer. You have to kill it, you have to take its life for meat for somebody else.

“There’s no nice way to do it, you’re not dragging it around behind a pickup truck. Like I say, you’re not chasing it around the frickin’ neighbourhood. I don’t know what else you want me to say about that.”

Dylan Eyers, however, was disgusted with the video.

He runs Eat Wild, a company that teaches people how to hunt and source wild meat ethically.

“To see individuals basically throwing caution out and being unsafe with their firearms and not even trying to aim at an animal to kill it effectively or efficiently, it’s just really sad,” he said.

Global News was told that the deer was butchered and used for meat.

But some find it difficult to see how the ends justify the means in this incident.