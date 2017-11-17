Lethbridge man charged with drug-impaired driving after Thursday crash

Lethbridge police have laid impaired driving charges against a man involved in a crash near Park Place Mall on Thursday night.

It happened in the intersection of Scenic Drive and Crowsnest Highway at around 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Charges laid in armed home invasion in Lethbridge

Police said a Toyota Camry without a licence plate was travelling at an “excessive speed” on Highway 3 prior to the crash, which happened as the Camry turned onto southbound Scenic Drive.

Police allege the Camry ran a red light, colliding with a northbound vehicle.

“The driver of the Camry initially attempted to flee the scene but was subsequently arrested,” a Friday news release from police said. “Following further investigation he was found to be impaired by drugs.”

Police said several stolen items were found inside the Camry.

READ MORE: Shot fired in early-morning Lethbridge home invasion

No one was injured in the crash, but both vehicles involved suffered significant damage.

Joshua Michael Hiott, 39, is charged with dangerous driving, impaired driving, possession of stolen property and possession of break-in tools.