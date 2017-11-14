Crime
November 14, 2017 4:13 pm

Shot fired in early-morning Lethbridge home invasion

A police car sits near the site of a home invasion where a gun was fired.

Charges are pending after a shot was fired in a south-side home invasion.

Lethbridge police were called to a home in the 500 block of 12 Street South around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man broke into the home, threatened a man and woman inside and demanded cash and drugs.

One of the occupants recognized the man, who discharged a firearm before fleeing the scene.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect was later located at a home in the 600 block of 12 Street South.

He was taken into custody without incident and police were executing a search warrant at the home Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect and victims are known to each other.

More information is expected to be released once charges are laid.

Global News