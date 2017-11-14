Shot fired in early-morning Lethbridge home invasion

Charges are pending after a shot was fired in a south-side home invasion.

Lethbridge police were called to a home in the 500 block of 12 Street South around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man broke into the home, threatened a man and woman inside and demanded cash and drugs.

One of the occupants recognized the man, who discharged a firearm before fleeing the scene.

Nobody was injured.

The suspect was later located at a home in the 600 block of 12 Street South.

He was taken into custody without incident and police were executing a search warrant at the home Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect and victims are known to each other.

More information is expected to be released once charges are laid.