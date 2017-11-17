Crime
Arrests in Calgary murder a relief to victim’s sister: ‘we get the peace and closure’

The sister of a Calgary man who was shot to death earlier this year says she’s glad to hear two people have been arrested.

Timothy Voytilla, 44, died after being dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre with a gunshot wound just before midnight on April 30.

On Thursday, Calgary police released new information in the case and said that two people had been taken into custody in connection with Voytilla’s death.

A Calgary Police Service officer (right) escorts a suspect (left) into the arrest processing unit on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

A Calgary Police Service officer (right) escorts a suspect (left) into the arrest processing unit on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

Voytilla’s sister, Brenda Trahan, spoke with Global News on Friday, saying it was bittersweet.

“We still don’t get our brother back, but we get the peace and closure.”

At the time of the murder, police said that Voytilla was known to them and that his death wasn’t believed to be a random attack.

“My brother has family and friends good and bad,” Trahan explained.

She added that her parents plan to attend every court appearance for the accused.

“We want to be there,” she explained. “My mom and dad … I know they’re going to be there for every court date, everything. We all are.”

The names of the men arrested haven’t yet been released.

